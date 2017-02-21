School removes pro-diversity posters because they’re ‘anti-Trump’

1:13 White House: Mexico border wall could be funded by tax on imports Pause

0:48 What happens when a young man challenges a deputy to a dance off

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

0:55 Protests across the U.S. oppose Trump's travel ban

0:58 Great white shark caught on video off Florida coast

1:42 Do you love your heart? Start exercising!

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off

0:44 Surgeon surprised when a coyote followed him into work

0:07 VIDEO: Man shown stealing iPad in Kennewick