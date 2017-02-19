Times Square rally protests Trump immigration policies

1:31 Selma business owner closes shop in solidarity for day without immigrants Pause

0:36 A tale of two rental houses in Fort Worth

1:35 Robotic-assisted bariatric surgery comes to the Tri-Cities

0:30 Watch this guy's last-second leap to avoid being hit by high-speed train

1:03 For one rider, the best part of TROT is simple — riding the horses

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off

1:59 Pasco man 'lost everything' when fire destroys motor home

3:19 Revisiting a WWII internment camp, to keep its story from fading

1:56 Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night