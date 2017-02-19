National

February 19, 2017 4:42 PM

Hoarding hampers attempts to reach woman who died in fire

The Associated Press
NORWALK, Conn.

Connecticut fire officials say a woman has died after a fire broke out in a Norwalk home with extreme hoarding conditions.

Crews responded to the house just after 7 a.m. Sunday and found fire coming out of a second-floor bedroom window. Neighbors said there was a woman in the house. Firefighters say they had a difficult time moving through the house because the rooms, hallways and stairs were cluttered, nearly to the ceiling in some places.

Officials said firefighters had to crawl on top of mounds of belongings to locate the woman and put out the fire.

The woman was taken to Norwalk Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Her identity was not immediately released. Fire officials said there was no one else in the home.

