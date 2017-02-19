Equal pay for women is ‘bad for families’ and society, a Utah lawmaker says

1:31 Selma business owner closes shop in solidarity for day without immigrants Pause

0:36 A tale of two rental houses in Fort Worth

1:03 For one rider, the best part of TROT is simple — riding the horses

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state

1:59 Pasco man 'lost everything' when fire destroys motor home

1:56 Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night

5:47 Leonard Pitts comments on his column, "Mr. President: ‘Just who the hell do you think you are?'"

2:04 Protesters, supporters clash at President Donald Trump protest in Tampa