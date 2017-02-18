National

February 18, 2017 7:53 PM

Despite high scores, NBA Dunk Contest falls flat for most fans

By Greg Hadley

In Saturday’s NBA Dunk Contest, Indiana Pacers guard Glenn Robinson III topped relative unknown Derrick Jones Jr. of the Phoenix Suns with several highlight reel dunks that got the New Orleans crowd on its feet, also beating Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan and Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon.

But all in all, fans were not impressed with Saturday’s competition, comparing it unfavorably to last year’s contest and complaining about the number of attempts every contestant needed to complete their dunks and the lack of creativity by Robinson and Jones.

Still, here are the top dunks from Saturday’s contest.

Glenn Robinson III

For his first dunk of the night, Robinson, who was considered something of a longshot to win, leaped over a man on top of another man’s shoulders, grabbing the basketball as he flew by and slamming home a reverse jam that earned him a perfect 50-point score.

Once in the finals, Robinson leaped over his teammate Paul George while simultaneously grabbing the ball and windmilling it in for 44 points from the judges.

But Robinson undoubtedly saved his best for last, leaping over George, the Pacers mascot and a dancer while throwing home a reverse slam dunk that earned him 50 points and the night’s crown.

Derrick Jones Jr.

Jones entered Saturday’s contest having played just 20 minutes of NBA basketball in his career. For the most part, he is known solely for his YouTube highlight reels.

But in the first round, Jones showcased jumping ability that had many thinking he would walk away with the title.

For his first dunk, Jones jumped over four other NBA players for a massive dunk. However, because he had missed on his first attempt and needed to boost himself over the first player with his hand, he only received 45 points.

Jones’s second dunk, however, earned perhaps his largest ovation of the night, as he came from the baseline to catch a pass bounced off the side of the backboard, then put the ball between his legs before finishing off the successful dunk. For that move, he earned 50 points.

Jones was unable to complete a dunk in the first round of the finals, but he managed to keep things interesting by making another 50-point dunk in similar fashion, this time approaching the rim from the foul line.

DeAndre Jordan

Jordan was eliminated early on, but the 6-foot-11 big man did impress fans and judges with an acrobatic around-the-world move in the first round.

