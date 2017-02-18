Amid boycott of Ivanka Trump-branded products, her perfume is a bestseller on Amazon

1:34 'The Great Wall' movie trailer Pause

2:38 How to use the nutrition facts label to make healthier food choices

2:17 Dance helps D'Iberville boy overcome ADHD

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off

1:03 For one rider, the best part of TROT is simple — riding the horses

1:59 Pasco man 'lost everything' when fire destroys motor home

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state

2:31 'The Accountant' movie trailer