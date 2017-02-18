Sonic boom related to President Trump visit scares South Florida residents

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off Pause

2:15 Becoming a U.S. citizen: What you need to know

1:00 Attorney on possible illegal immigration enforcement activity in Beaufort County

1:50 Bluffton daycare closes for immigrant strike

2:09 Your rights when confronted by immigration enforcement officials

0:47 Immigration Rally: 'Enough is enough.'

3:04 Heartbreaking video of the return of a fallen soldier

1:34 'The Great Wall' movie trailer

1:59 Pasco man 'lost everything' when fire destroys motor home