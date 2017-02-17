First Cubans deported after end to 'wet foot, dry foot'

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver Pause

3:04 Heartbreaking video of the return of a fallen soldier

0:27 Squirrel spotted eating a slice of pizza in a tree

1:34 'The Great Wall' movie trailer

1:59 Pasco man 'lost everything' when fire destroys motor home

0:54 A Day Without Immigrants observed in Pasco

5:47 Leonard Pitts comments on his column, "Mr. President: ‘Just who the hell do you think you are?'"

2:04 Protesters, supporters clash at President Donald Trump protest in Tampa

2:15 Becoming a U.S. citizen: What you need to know