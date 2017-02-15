Trump will not fill out an NCAA tournament bracket on ESPN, ending Obama March ritual

3:41 Watch California National Guard chopper crew rescue man, 81, from Plumas County flood waters Pause

2:40 Texas woman convicted of voter fraud says she voted Republican

1:59 Pasco man 'lost everything' when fire destroys motor home

0:46 Dozens rally at Tacoma's Northwest Detention Center after Seattle arrest

2:04 Protesters, supporters clash at President Donald Trump protest in Tampa

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off

1:37 Trump wants to speed up NAFTA renegotiation

1:32 Trump: 'Dishonest media' refuses to report terrorist attacks

1:17 Westminster Dog Show features new breeds