Russian diplomat was under scrutiny for US election meddling. He denies any role.

1:59 Pasco man 'lost everything' when fire destroys motor home Pause

1:12 Valentine's Day Naturalization Ceremony in Richland

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off

2:40 Texas woman convicted of voter fraud says she voted Republican

0:58 Great white shark caught on video off Florida coast

0:52 Disruptive passenger banned from Delta after shouting about Trump

2:02 S.C. coroner leaves message on road for holiday travelers

0:46 LAPD releases video showing man holding what appears to be gun before police shooting

2:17 Dance helps D'Iberville boy overcome ADHD