Records: Man to plead guilty to aiding San Bernardino attack

1:42 Water gushes at California's Lake Oroville dam Pause

2:40 Texas woman convicted of voter fraud says she voted Republican

4:11 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California

3:02 Look at the massive water flow of Feather River, Sacramento River and Lake Oroville

1:48 Trucks, helicopters dump loads of boulders in rush to fortify Oroville dam spillway

0:37 American Red Cross operates shelter at Cal Expo

0:26 Trump on cancelled meeting with Mexico's president

1:23 Under threat of Oroville dam, hundreds find shelter at Nevada County Fairgrounds

0:40 Oroville dam break would flood almost 200,000 California residents in 7 hours