Good luck making America safe again without the Mexican military, experts say

1:42 Water gushes at California's Lake Oroville dam Pause

2:45 Trump pick Jeff Sessions defends record during confirmation hearing

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

2:52 What you need to know about the massive Oroville Dam emergency in California

1:19 Microbes in flux

0:39 VIDEO: Pasco police looking for SUV connected to robbery

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off

0:49 One kitty, two kitty, three kitties in a Mississippi tree

1:44 Trump administration putting 'Iran on notice'