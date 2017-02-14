Former clerk convicted of killing Etan Patz 38 years ago

2:16 Drone flies over Lake Oroville Auxiliary Spillway Pause

1:48 Trucks, helicopters dump loads of boulders in rush to fortify Oroville dam spillway

1:23 Under threat of Oroville dam, hundreds find shelter at Nevada County Fairgrounds

2:52 What you need to know about the massive Oroville Dam emergency in California

2:52 What you need to know about the massive Oroville Dam emergency in California

1:19 Microbes in flux

1:42 Water gushes at California's Lake Oroville dam

1:00 Gearing up for Valentine's Day in Kennewick

0:39 VIDEO: Pasco police looking for SUV connected to robbery