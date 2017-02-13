Playboy magazine brings back nude women — but not all the way

2:16 Drone flies over Lake Oroville Auxiliary Spillway Pause

1:07 Jerry Sandusky speaks out entering the Centre County Courthouse

0:49 Evacuees jam Marysville gas stations

1:10 Shelter quickly fills with Oroville dam evacuees

1:13 Live Oak resident prepares for the worst

6:16 Emergency officials give update on the Oroville Dam spillway damage, repairs, evacuations

0:10 Choppers move in as rock-filled bags await positioning on Oroville Dam spillway

0:37 Tempers flare in Marysville traffic

0:46 Evacuees flock to Sacramento hotels after officials warn of Oroville Dam spillway collapsing