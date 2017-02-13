Dairy farmers rally against deporting immigrants and say it will mean jobs for robots

0:49 Evacuees jam Marysville gas stations Pause

0:55 Evacuees wait to fill gas tanks at Quik Stop on Hwy 99 and Bogue Road

0:07 Streams of cars seen fleeing Oroville area

1:29 Pot-bellied pig on the loose at Texas gas station

1:39 Islamic Center of Tri-Cities Open House

2:16 Drone flies over Lake Oroville Auxiliary Spillway

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off

0:39 VIDEO: Pasco police looking for SUV connected to robbery

2:33 Carbon dioxide tucked into basalt converts to rock