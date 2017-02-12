‘Evil does in fact die’, reads a scathing obituary from a man’s family

0:39 VIDEO: Pasco police looking for SUV connected to robbery Pause

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

1:30 Super Bowl 51: Players to Watch (besides Tom Brady and Julio Jones)

0:58 New home for New Horizons High School in Pasco

0:49 One kitty, two kitty, three kitties in a Mississippi tree

1:26 Who's at the door? Principal visiting homes of each of her 1,003 students

1:48 'John Wick: Chapter 2' movie trailer