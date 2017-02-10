Japan’s Abe has one thing in common with Trump: hope for warmer Russia ties

7:23 Your guide to the penumbral lunar eclipse Pause

3:01 Why it's hard to keep the pounds off

1:21 From piggy banks to teddy bears for sick children

1:48 'John Wick: Chapter 2' movie trailer

0:39 VIDEO: Pasco police looking for SUV connected to robbery

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

2:31 'The Accountant' movie trailer

1:26 Who's at the door? Principal visiting homes of each of her 1,003 students

1:05 Whip up great guacamole in time for the Super Bowl