Six Patriots plan to skip Super Bowl celebration at Trump White House

3:27 Wounded friend recalls Brookside murder-suicide Pause

0:53 Shelter pairs Puppy Bowl rescue with man who lost his dog to tragedy

3:01 Why it's hard to keep the pounds off

1:48 'John Wick: Chapter 2' movie trailer

0:39 VIDEO: Pasco police looking for SUV connected to robbery

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off

1:56 Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night

1:04 Burglars with a hammer versus impact resistant glass