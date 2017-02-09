They hate doctors. They don’t exercise enough. But they want to live forever

1:03 Prescription drugs ─ the changing face of addiction Pause

1:32 The truth about prescription opioids and addiction

1:45 Heroin antidote becomes available without prescription

3:27 Wounded friend recalls Brookside murder-suicide

1:04 Burglars with a hammer versus impact resistant glass

0:31 Pasco water main break

0:10 VIDEO: Surveillance video shows suspect in burglary

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment