T.J. Maxx dumps Ivanka Trump signs in the trash but keeps her products on the racks

0:53 How cartel drugs are smuggled at the border Pause

1:30 What to do if you think you have a recalled product

0:31 Pasco water main break

1:29 Heavy rains fill rivers and creeks in Sierra foothills north of Fresno

0:10 VIDEO: Surveillance video shows suspect in burglary

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

0:44 Snow scenes from the Herald balcony

0:18 Plowing snow in a Boise parking lot with a table

1:32 Trump: 'Dishonest media' refuses to report terrorist attacks