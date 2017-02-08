Religious resettlement organizations vow to keep serving despite Trump refugee ban

0:31 Pasco water main break Pause

0:53 How cartel drugs are smuggled at the border

0:58 With one shot, Kansas game warden frees two deer

0:58 Great white shark caught on video off Florida coast

4:07 Federal judge temporarily halts Trump’s travel ban

1:29 Heavy rains fill rivers and creeks in Sierra foothills north of Fresno

0:10 VIDEO: Surveillance video shows suspect in burglary

1:05 Whip up great guacamole in time for the Super Bowl

1:32 Trump: 'Dishonest media' refuses to report terrorist attacks