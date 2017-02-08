Man details his escape from a burning home. His pacemaker told cops a different story

0:31 Pasco water main break Pause

0:10 VIDEO: Surveillance video shows suspect in burglary

3:41 Sen. Warren sanctioned for 'impugning' Sen. Sessions during attorney general nomination debate

0:58 With one shot, Kansas game warden frees two deer

2:39 Morehead Scholar Kaleb Lyda and mother Kim Lyda

0:50 Protesters want Miami-Dade to defy Trump on immigration order

1:29 Heavy rains fill rivers and creeks in Sierra foothills north of Fresno

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

1:05 Whip up great guacamole in time for the Super Bowl