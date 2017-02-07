Melania Trump reaches settlement in libel lawsuit against Maryland blogger

0:50 Grand Champion Steer Sale Pause

1:30 What to do if you think you have a recalled product

0:10 VIDEO: Surveillance video shows suspect in Beltran's Bakery burglary

1:28 Pasco officers recover stolen car after pursuit

0:58 New home for New Horizons High School in Pasco

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

2:36 The best celebrity cameos of Super Bowl 51 commercials

1:32 Trump: 'Dishonest media' refuses to report terrorist attacks

1:01 Pence casts deciding vote on nomination of DeVos for education secretary