Woman dies after getting stuck in a clothing drop box

1:30 What to do if you think you have a recalled product Pause

0:58 New home for New Horizons High School in Pasco

1:28 Pasco officers recover stolen car after pursuit

2:36 The best celebrity cameos of Super Bowl 51 commercials

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

1:32 Trump: 'Dishonest media' refuses to report terrorist attacks

3:19 Revisiting a WWII internment camp, to keep its story from fading

1:03 J.K. Rowling's Magical World comes to the Mid-Columbia Libraries