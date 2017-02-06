Federal appeals court schedules a hearing on Trump travel ban

5:45 White House press secretary criticizes media coverage of inauguration Pause

4:07 Federal judge temporarily halts Trump’s travel ban

3:09 Woman who lost 150 pounds shows off new cookbook

0:45 Do pigs fly? Well, they walk across neighborhoods in Gulfport

1:28 Pasco officers recover stolen car after pursuit

0:07 Dash cam captures meteor light up the sky in Midwest

1:32 Trump: 'Dishonest media' refuses to report terrorist attacks

2:39 From war to cancer, Iraq refugee struggles on the road to American dream

1:15 VIDEO: Head-on collision kills two on Highway 14 east of Paterson