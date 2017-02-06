She kidnapped her ex’s new girlfriend and tortured her at a motel, cops say

1:17 Tri-City Union Gospel Mission and Grace Clinc form medical services partnership Pause

2:39 From war to cancer, Iraq refugee struggles on the road to American dream

0:23 Kennewick police ask for help to ID suspects

5:45 White House press secretary criticizes media coverage of inauguration

3:17 84 Lumber: Complete The Journey

1:02 Mercedes-Benz: Easy Driver

0:31 It's a 10: 4 Years of Awful Hair

0:31 GoDaddy.com: The Internet Wants You

0:16 Wonderful Pistachios: Ernie Gets Physical