GOP refusal to fill Scalia vacancy looms large in fight over Trump’s travel ban

5:45 White House press secretary criticizes media coverage of inauguration Pause

2:24 Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home

2:39 From war to cancer, Iraq refugee struggles on the road to American dream

1:30 Super Bowl 51: Players to Watch (besides Tom Brady and Julio Jones)

0:23 Kennewick police ask for help to ID suspects

0:46 Trump congratulates first confirmed cabinet members Mattis and Kelly at inaugural ball

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state

3:19 Revisiting a WWII internment camp, to keep its story from fading

2:37 Film trailer for 'A Dog's Purpose'