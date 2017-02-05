On ‘SNL’, Melissa McCarthy’s outrageous portrayal of White House’s Spicer steals show

0:50 Grand Champion Steer Sale Pause

3:08 Berea man explains how he tortured his daughter with cold showers

2:04 Berea father describes beating his daughter with leather belts

0:33 Social worker says he didn't see abuse in Berea torture case

2:39 From war to cancer, Iraq refugee struggles on the road to American dream

0:23 Kennewick police ask for help to ID suspects

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state

0:50 Rose Bowl tailgate brings Penn State, USC fans together

1:44 Trump administration putting 'Iran on notice'