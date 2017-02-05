Court denies Trump request to immediately restore travel ban

0:50 Grand Champion Steer Sale Pause

2:39 From war to cancer, Iraq refugee struggles on the road to American dream

0:23 Kennewick police ask for help to ID suspects

1:35 Chinese Spring Festival Gala

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state

0:58 Great white shark caught on video off Florida coast

0:52 Disruptive passenger banned from Delta after shouting about Trump

2:02 S.C. coroner leaves message on road for holiday travelers

0:46 LAPD releases video showing man holding what appears to be gun before police shooting