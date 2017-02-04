80-year-old grandmother sacrificed her own life to save a friend from a hit-and-run

0:43 Kamiakin NHS students leave donated warm hats, mittens and gloves in Columbia Park Pause

0:23 Kennewick police ask for help to ID suspects

1:03 J.K. Rowling's Magical World comes to the Mid-Columbia Libraries

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

2:16 How to pay your federal income taxes

3:19 Revisiting a WWII internment camp, to keep its story from fading

1:15 VIDEO: Head-on collision kills two on Highway 14 east of Paterson

0:46 Trump congratulates first confirmed cabinet members Mattis and Kelly at inaugural ball

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off