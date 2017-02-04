AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST

2:24 Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home Pause

0:23 Kennewick police ask for help to ID suspects

0:43 Kamiakin NHS students leave donated warm hats, mittens and gloves in Columbia Park

1:03 J.K. Rowling's Magical World comes to the Mid-Columbia Libraries

2:16 How to pay your federal income taxes

1:32 Manatee-Sarasota medicial community pushes for more adolescents to get vaccinated against HPV

2:03 Spokane officer pulls trapped woman from burning car

0:58 Great white shark caught on video off Florida coast

0:52 Disruptive passenger banned from Delta after shouting about Trump