Trump White House is leaving the public in the dark. Is it growing pains – or a plan?

2:16 How to pay your federal income taxes Pause

1:04 Do you need a nap?

1:06 Are your kids getting enough sleep?

0:50 Fort Worth police apprehend slithery suspect

1:53 76-year-old finds youth in a pair of roller skates

1:03 J.K. Rowling's Magical World comes to the Mid-Columbia Libraries

0:23 Kennewick police ask for help to ID suspects

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off