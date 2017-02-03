US judge temporarily blocks Trump's travel ban nationwide

3:05 Hidden Figures Pause

0:55 Protests across the U.S. oppose Trump's travel ban

0:57 Girls watch Hidden Figures movie

1:32 Manatee-Sarasota medicial community pushes for more adolescents to get vaccinated against HPV

0:50 Protesters want Miami-Dade to defy Trump on immigration order

0:23 Kennewick police ask for help to ID suspects

0:43 Kamiakin NHS students leave donated warm hats, mittens and gloves in Columbia Park

0:49 One kitty, two kitty, three kitties in a Mississippi tree

2:16 How to pay your federal income taxes