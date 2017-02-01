Senator asked Pentagon chief to give the war court his copy of CIA ‘Torture Report’

1:45 Growing mushrooms near Oakdale Pause

1:14 Why grow organic?

3:30 Video captures moments after police cruiser crash on Coral Way

1:15 VIDEO: Head-on collision kills two on Highway 14 east of Paterson

0:23 Kennewick police ask for help to ID suspects

1:25 Reversible saliva makes frog tongues sticky

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

3:19 Revisiting a WWII internment camp, to keep its story from fading

0:53 Five things to know about Super Bowl LI