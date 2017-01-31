‘Baked slop’: Prison loaf served to unruly inmates is called cruel, unusual by some

1:12 For second straight week, searchers looking for Jessica Runions find a man’s body Pause

0:55 Protests across the U.S. oppose Trump's travel ban

1:35 Trump signs "extreme vetting" executive action tightening restrictions for refugees

1:02 Fresno protesters decry Obamacare repeal promised by Republicans

3:20 More than 1,000 demonstrators protest refugee and immigrant ban at RDU

2:40 Community Care Fund, Grace Clinic receive donations

3:19 Revisiting a WWII internment camp, to keep its story from fading

2:18 Technology is taking off in the race toward the first flying car

0:11 A time for snow angels