GOP lawmaker says he warned Trump against ‘Muslim ban’

1:16 Meet the new baby of the Camel Safari in Bellingham Pause

1:08 Gov. Inslee on refugee order: "it is an insult and danger to all of the people of the state of Washington"

1:35 Chinese Spring Festival Gala

0:48 Protests emerge at Sea-Tac in response to immigration freeze

1:12 For second straight week, searchers looking for Jessica Runions find a man’s body

1:36 Muslim woman records coffee shop encounter with man allegedly from Columbus

2:43 Protests against immigration ban at J.F.K.

1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall

0:07 Kennewick man records mother changing