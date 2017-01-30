Fate of Trump’s immigration order will lie in the courts, where it’s already 0-5

1:08 Gov. Inslee on refugee order: "it is an insult and danger to all of the people of the state of Washington" Pause

0:48 Protests emerge at Sea-Tac in response to immigration freeze

1:36 Muslim woman records coffee shop encounter with man allegedly from Columbus

1:12 For second straight week, searchers looking for Jessica Runions find a man’s body

0:11 A time for snow angels

2:43 Protests against immigration ban at J.F.K.

1:49 Caregiver caught hitting elderly woman

0:55 Protests across the U.S. oppose Trump's travel ban

1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall