Moose falls through window, gets irritated when it’s asked to leave family’s home

1:16 Meet the new baby of the Camel Safari in Bellingham Pause

1:35 Chinese Spring Festival Gala

1:12 For second straight week, searchers looking for Jessica Runions find a man’s body

2:43 Protests against immigration ban at J.F.K.

1:49 Caregiver caught hitting elderly woman

0:11 A time for snow angels

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off

0:07 Kennewick man records mother changing

0:46 Trump congratulates first confirmed cabinet members Mattis and Kelly at inaugural ball