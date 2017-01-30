Ohio police: 4-year-old girl in stolen car has been located

1:12 For second straight week, searchers looking for Jessica Runions find a man’s body Pause

0:53 Delta grounds flights due to 'automation issue', website also down

1:16 Meet the new baby of the Camel Safari in Bellingham

1:35 Chinese Spring Festival Gala

0:07 Kennewick man records mother changing

0:11 A time for snow angels

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

2:33 Carbon dioxide tucked into basalt converts to rock

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off