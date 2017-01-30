Cowboys capture escaped bull on the run in South Dakota city

1:16 Meet the new baby of the Camel Safari in Bellingham Pause

1:35 Chinese Spring Festival Gala

0:07 Kennewick man records mother changing

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state

0:11 A time for snow angels

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

1:56 Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off

1:27 Trios Health launches new telemedicine service