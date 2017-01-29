Justice Sotomayor to speak at University of Michigan event

0:55 Protests across the U.S. oppose Trump's travel ban Pause

3:15 The world reacts to Trump's refugee ban

0:53 Delta grounds flights due to 'automation issue', website also down

1:20 Doomsday clock moves forward

1:16 Meet the new baby of the Camel Safari in Bellingham

1:35 Chinese Spring Festival Gala

0:07 Kennewick man records mother changing

0:11 A time for snow angels

0:48 Protests emerge at Sea-Tac in response to immigration freeze