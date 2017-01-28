Growing fallout from Trump's new immigration crackdown

1:34 Upgraded Tri-Cities Airport terminal is ready for prime time Pause

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off

0:07 Kennewick man records mother changing

0:11 A time for snow angels

2:37 Film trailer for 'A Dog's Purpose'

0:46 Trump congratulates first confirmed cabinet members Mattis and Kelly at inaugural ball

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

1:15 Columbia Basin College's new full-motion truck driving simulator

4:24 Election 2016 in 4 minutes: a year and a half of historic surprises and scandals