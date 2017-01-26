Protesters set to gather at border wall — of Mark Zuckerberg’s Hawaiian estate

1:25 Latino barber tries to reconcile immigrant roots and a Trump presidency Pause

4:55 Cab driver doesn't recognize passenger, calls Elway greatest QB ever

1:00 VIDEO: Pasco police offer humor with report

0:23 Demolition on Clover Island

1:15 Columbia Basin College's new full-motion truck driving simulator

2:03 Spokane officer pulls trapped woman from burning car

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

1:56 Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night

0:50 Rose Bowl tailgate brings Penn State, USC fans together