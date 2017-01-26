Children hit by glass during shooting near day care

1:25 Latino barber tries to reconcile immigrant roots and a Trump presidency Pause

2:26 Mexico president Pena Nieto rejects U.S. decision to build wall

2:26 Claire Ryann, 4, and dad sing 'You've Got a Friend In Me'

2:37 Film trailer for 'A Dog's Purpose'

1:00 VIDEO: Pasco police offer humor with report

1:27 Trios Health launches new telemedicine service

1:11 California emergency crews rescue drivers from flooded roadways

0:23 Demolition on Clover Island

0:46 Trump congratulates first confirmed cabinet members Mattis and Kelly at inaugural ball