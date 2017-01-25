National

How to wash your hands

Proper hand washing is one of the most important things we can do to prevent the spread of germs and illness. So, wash your hands people! Soap, water, 20 seconds is all it takes. These tips come from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

'Lucky' Turkey to Receive Presidential Pardon

Confidence, posture and a good personality helped a pair of California turkeys score a trip to the White House. "Tom One" and his alternative stood out from a flock raised for the Thanksgiving presidential pardon. They will depart SFO for Washington D.C. on a flight dubbed "Turkey One" on Monday. After the ceremony, the turkey will retire on a Virginia farm.

The Buzz with Buzz: the Koch brothers, money and politics

Why is everyone always talking about 'campaign finance?’ Do political donations actually matter? Washington bureau political editor Steven "Buzz" Thomma and political correspondent David Lightman explain why those donations might go further in Congress and why citizens don't know where all the money comes from. (Natalie Fertig / McClatchy)

