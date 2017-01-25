Trump says torture works as his government readies a review

2:21 Video catches vandal wrapping bacon on door handle of mosque to offend Muslims Pause

0:58 Irula tribesmen chase pythons in the Everglades

0:58 Great white shark caught on video off Florida coast

1:00 VIDEO: Pasco police offer humor with report

1:38 Save these rare pigs by eating them

2:33 Carbon dioxide tucked into basalt converts to rock

0:46 Trump congratulates first confirmed cabinet members Mattis and Kelly at inaugural ball

0:11 A time for snow angels

10:42 Full interview with GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump