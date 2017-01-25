Fast food may be 'good' for you? Well, it could be in this one way

1:53 911 call from domestic incident involving S.C. legislator Chris Corley Pause

4:23 Commencement highlights: Wisdom and wisecracks for the Class of 2016

1:34 Trump pledges huge tax cuts for business

1:00 VIDEO: Pasco police offer humor with report

0:58 Irula tribesmen chase pythons in the Everglades

3:26 Turkey 101: How to cook a turkey

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state

1:38 Save these rare pigs by eating them

2:33 Carbon dioxide tucked into basalt converts to rock