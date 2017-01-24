Trump expected to order border wall construction during DHS visit

0:58 Irula tribesmen chase pythons in the Everglades Pause

1:06 What to do when you meet a python

1:25 Latino barber tries to reconcile immigrant roots and a Trump presidency

1:34 Trump pledges huge tax cuts for business

1:00 VIDEO: Pasco police offer humor with report

1:38 Save these rare pigs by eating them

0:50 Rose Bowl tailgate brings Penn State, USC fans together

1:10 Pasco police chase couple

0:11 A time for snow angels