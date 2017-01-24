He swore to protect his community - but he stole her dog, money and tried to kill her

1:25 Latino barber tries to reconcile immigrant roots and a Trump presidency Pause

1:55 'Bright Lights' gives revealing insight to Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' relationship

1:36 Pothole repair plans in place in Kennewick

0:58 Irula tribesmen chase pythons in the Everglades

1:34 Trump pledges huge tax cuts for business

3:37 2017 Polar Plunge in Kennewick

1:10 Pasco police chase couple

2:00 What is mumps and how does it spread?

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state