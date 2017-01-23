70-year-old admits robbing bank, says jail is better than staying with his wife

1:25 Latino barber tries to reconcile immigrant roots and a Trump presidency Pause

1:37 Trump issues executive order to begin rolling back Obamacare

1:20 Rock Hill man pleads guilty in 2015 crime spree; prosecutors say he shot wrong man

1:55 'Bright Lights' gives revealing insight to Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' relationship

1:10 Pasco police chase couple

1:11 PNNL studies ancient glass

2:03 Spokane officer pulls trapped woman from burning car

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

3:06 Ladder safety 101: How to avoid painful falls